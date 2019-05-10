Leeds United make eye-catching cameo appearance on US sitcom Veep

Leeds United has featured in the latest episode of American political satire comedy television series Veep sparking a flurry of conversation on social media.

In the latest episode aired on Sky Atlantic character Selina Meyer - played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus - is in Oslo for the Nobel awards ceremony.

Before the ceremony she talks to old acquaintance Merman, a kind of Russian oligarch who tells her: "I recently bought an English football club, Leeds United. No English players so it's a pretty good team"

Meyer then gets in legal trouble and escapes the country on the oligarchs private jet back to the US. She is then pictured wearing a Leeds United hoodie which she presumably found on the jet.

The link prompted the Leeds United's Reddit community - r/LeedsUnited, which boasts 5,800 members - to discuss why and how.

BingoBillyBob says: "That looks home made, Leeds have never sold anything with current + rebrand idea logo on it. I bet one of the production staff had it and lent it to her or something"

Leeds fans also took to Twitter to quiz show costume designer Kathleen Felix Hager‏ about the hoodie.

She replied on Twitter: "Merman bought the Leeds United team...writers wanted Selina to wear it... it was pitched to me in the morning and we actually made it in less than 6 hours to film that same day!"

