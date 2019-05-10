Leeds United make eye-catching cameo appearance on US sitcom Veep

Leeds United has featured in the latest episode of American political satire comedy television series Veep sparking a flurry of conversation on social media.
In the latest episode aired on Sky Atlantic character Selina Meyer - played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus - is in Oslo for the Nobel awards ceremony.
Before the ceremony she talks to old acquaintance Merman, a kind of Russian oligarch who tells her: "I recently bought an English football club, Leeds United. No English players so it's a pretty good team"
READ MORE: 62 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season
Meyer then gets in legal trouble and escapes the country on the oligarchs private jet back to the US. She is then pictured wearing a Leeds United hoodie which she presumably found on the jet.
The link prompted the Leeds United's Reddit community - r/LeedsUnited, which boasts 5,800 members - to discuss why and how.
BingoBillyBob says: "That looks home made, Leeds have never sold anything with current + rebrand idea logo on it. I bet one of the production staff had it and lent it to her or something"
Leeds fans also took to Twitter to quiz show costume designer Kathleen Felix Hager about the hoodie.
She replied on Twitter: "Merman bought the Leeds United team...writers wanted Selina to wear it... it was pitched to me in the morning and we actually made it in less than 6 hours to film that same day!"
READ MORE: The things you need to understand if your dating a Leeds United fan