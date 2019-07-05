Leeds College of Building to welcome 3,000 students to its new £13 million campus

It will be home for around 3,000 students from September.

Leeds College of Building has just opened phase two of its South Bank campus development, at a cost of £13 million.

The new state-of-the-art 5,200 square metre, four-storey building boasts a range of classrooms, workshops and a dynamic central atrium, which acts as the building’s main communal and circulation space.

The building adds plumbing, welding, heating & ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, building services engineering, as well as civil engineering/surveying to the existing campus offer.

South Bank 1 building, which opened in 2015, currently offers brickwork, roofing, plumbing, gas, electrical, and higher education civil engineering/surveying/transport planning.

Leeds College of Building, the UK’s only specialist further education construction college, received an £11.9m investment from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal - a £1 billion package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Roger Marsh OBE, chair of the LEP, said: “The Leeds City Region is proud to host the UK’s only specialist further education construction college. The new campus, right here in the heart of the regenerated South Bank area, is one of our biggest educational assets and will help to address the skills gap that exists in the industry.

“We talk about creating a city region where young people can thrive and achieve their dreams and here, we have a shining example of how we’re laying the foundations for future economic growth that will benefit the whole of Leeds City Region.”

Coun Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority board member, said: “We want to ensure that the facilities for students in Leeds are of the highest possible standard. This new campus certainly meets these criteria and will offer a wonderful environment in which students can learn the skills they need to prosper in the construction industry.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry, said: “This government is committed to boosting economic growth across the whole of the Northern Powerhouse, connecting places and building an economy which is fit for the future.

“That is why we have provided £11.9m through the Local Growth Fund to support the Leeds College of Building’s South Bank Campus. The project will provide a 5,200m2 world class, state-of-the-art training facility where students can progress from entry level to degree level, helping to meet the skills gap and needs of the construction industry.”

Derek Whitehead, principal at Leeds College of Building, added: “We’re delighted to officially open phase 2 of the newly named South Bank Campus. The building will be the new home for a range of traditional courses, including mechanical and electrical, plumbing and heating programmes, as well as enabling us to provide more training in the ever-expanding area of BIM technology. The building will also offer purpose-designed classrooms for the College’s Higher Education courses."