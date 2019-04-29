Eight jobs in Leeds restaurants you can apply for today

Fancy a career change? Looking for something new?

Here are a selection of jobs which you can apply for today:

WAITING STAFF AT HANDMADE BURGER CO, TRINITY LEEDS

Starting hourly rates up to £7.85 pay rate (dependent on age and experience) They say: "As a member of our waiting team you’ll let your personality shine and serve up fantastic customer experiences. You’ll have a passion for food and know how to wow our customers to ensure they come back for more. Our teams are full of great people, so experience in a customer focused role is desirable but not required as full training will be provided when you join" Interested? Click here for more information

RESTAURANT HOST AT BROWN'S LEEDS

They say: "Everything we do as a business is built on the enthusiasm and professionalism of the people in our team roles. So if you have a passion for putting smiles on people's faces, this is the job for you. Don't worry if you haven’t had lots of experience, we'll give you all the training you need." Interested? Click here for more information

HEAD CHEF, EGO, LEEDS

They say: "As a Head Chef with Ego, your role will be to ensure the kitchen operates with excellence, from serving perfectly cooked food to looking after a team of up to 20 other chefs and kitchen porters. The kitchen is a fast-paced environment and requires good organisational and communication skills in order to be at its most effective." Interested? Click here for more information

WAITING STAFF AT BILLS, LEEDS

They say: "Working at Bill's is one of those jobs that involve a lot of plate spinning. An award-winning restaurant, we serve great food from breakfast right through till supper without stopping. Inside and out, upstairs and down, from bustling mornings to cosy, candlelit dinners, we are busy all day." Interested? Click here for more information

RESTAURANT DUTY MANAGER AT THE ALCHEMIST, TRINITY LEEDS

They say: "As a Duty Manager you will work alongside the General Manager and Assistant Manager to ensure the smooth running of the business and maintain the high standards that have become the benchmark throughout the industry. We are looking for passionate, fun people who are willing to learn and have a positive approach to their work." Interested? Click here for more information

KITCHEN MANAGER, HUNGRY HORSE, ROUNDHAY

Salary: £21,741-£26,000.

They say: "As the sole navigator of the Kitchen team and an inspirational leader, you will be the main backbone of the business delivering great dishes and customer satisfaction If you can deliver a great experience to every guest, every time when they visit one of our pubs or restaurants then saddle up, it is time for a new challenge!" Interested? Click here for more information

HEAD CHEF AT ZIZZI, LEEDS

They say: "At Zizzi... ...we don’t do good times, only Great Times. That’s our secret sauce. We are in the business of creating magic and memories for our customers, beyond just their meal. As a Head Chef in charge of the Kitchen and everything that comes out of it, you’ll be playing a crucial part." Interested? Click here for more information

PART TIME FOOD AND BEVERAGE TEAM MEMBERS, ARNOLD'S, LEEDS

They say: "To be a Food & Beverage Assistant, we want to see talent and passion so that you can deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring that both standards and specifications are met, creating a service delivery that will be an occasion for all guests." Interested? Click here for more information