Authentic taste of Berlin doner kebab arrives in Leeds

The authentic taste of the Berlin döner kebab has arrived in Leeds.

A new permanent resident of Trinity Kitchen, Döner Shack opened today, (April 29) serving Berlin’s favourite street food in a unique dining experience that aims to change the way people think about the humble döner kebab.

A casual and fun dining concept unique to Leeds, Döner Shack is open all day and offers a menu filled with freshly made, mouth-watering options for lunch or dinner for all occasions, whether it’s a catch-up with friends, date night before the cinema or a snack after work.

Visitors can expect a true slice of Berlin, with pidas loaded with tender Berlin döner meat, chicken shawarma, fresh veggies and delicious sauces, using only the finest quality meats and artisan bread baked fresh in-house every day.

Or tuck into traditional currywurst on a bed of fries with some homemade sauerkraut, washed down with a classic glass bottle of Germany’s most-loved soft drink, Fritz-Kola.

Diners will also be able to enjoy an array of high-quality German beers and milkshakes.

The opening follows the successful launch of the Döner Haus restaurant in Glasgow in 2017 by founders Sanjeev Sanghera and Laura Bruce. Having built up a reputation with Döner Haus

They are passionate about recreating the best of the Berlin street food scene in Leeds.

Founder Sanghera said: “We now want to introduce our Leeds customers to a whole new way of eating kebabs with high quality lean meats and freshly baked Turkish breads to create our signature kebap recipes.

"I’m passionate about changing people’s perceptions about kebabs in the UK. It’s no longer just a late-night guilty pleasure after a night of heavy drinking. Our kebaps can be part of people’s everyday eating out options.”

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, added: “As one of Germany’s favourite fast food dishes, Döner Shack is a perfect addition and will enhance our international offering that already includes Pho, Chicago Rib Shack, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Absurd Bird and Pizzaluxe."