Driver taken to hospital after crash near Roundhay Park

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars close to Rounhay Park.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Lidgett Park Road, at the junction with The Avenue, at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The crash was between a grey Volkswagen and a blue Volvo.

One person was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be rescued by firefighters.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be serious, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Two fire engines from Killingbeck were at the scene.