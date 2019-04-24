Disgust at piles of litter - including a coffee table - dumped by Easter visitors to Roundhay Park

Unless you were asleep in a Creme Egg-induced coma over the Easter Bank Holiday, you may have noticed the weather outside has been rather splendid.

Leeds enjoyed some of its warmest weather so far this year during the four-day weekend.

A coffee table and a child's scooter were some of the items dumped in Roundhay Park over the Easter weekend

And while the vast majority enjoyed the sunshine and 25°C temperatures without leaving a mark on the environment, sadly there were those who made the exception.

Roundhay residents and regulars to its park were left disgusted after the influx of Bank Holiday visitors left piles of rubbish strewn across the 700-acres of land - with some saying it was the "worst state" it had ever been left in.

Litter abandoned at the site included disposed barbeques which scorched the grass, soiled nappies stuffed in bushes, a child's scooter - oh, and a coffee table.

The items were among 45 huge bags of rubbish collected by volunteers in the aftermath of the weekend, with particular concerns over small bits of plastic which could be ingested by dogs or birds after being blown into the lakes.

Martin Childs, from the Friends of Roundhay Park group, said: ‘’We couldn’t believe how much litter was left after the Easter weekend. There was so much waste left behind that it prompted a number of emergency litter picks.

"More than 40 volunteers turned up to help, including some non members. We collected 45 bags of litter, including a child’s scooter, a number of pushchairs, a vehicle mud guard and a coffee table.

"This is a real tribute to FoRP members and some non-members who did a substantial service to this wonderful park which has suffered a real battering over the past few days. Mention should also be made of the significant number of FoRP members who have been out on individual sessions in response to what they saw happening in the park.

"Many people commented that they had never seen the park in a worse state apart from after major events.’’