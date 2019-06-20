Dashcam footage shows burned out school bus after it went up in flames on Leeds ring road

Fire fighters were left scratching their heads after a school bus self-combusted near to Leeds city centre.

The bus set ablaze on the A58 inner ring road on Thursday lunchtime, with dashcam footage showing the vehicle blacked out after crews dampened the flames.

School bus fire on the Leeds inner ring road

No children were on the bus at the time and the driver was uninjured.

Watch commander Peter Hanson, from Leeds fire station, said: "We have no idea how it started. We just pulled up behind and saw all the smoke issued from the back.

"The driver was stood scratching his head. Luckily he spotted the problem straight away and pulled over."

Four fire engines were needed to tackle the fire due to there being no nearby water supply.

The fire was put out in minutes and the bus was recovered. The road remained open throughout the incident.