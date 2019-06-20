Fire service called to school bus fire on Leeds inner city ring road

Have your say

Fire fighters were called to a fire on a school bus near to Leeds city centre.

Four fire engines attended the scene on the A64 near to Clay Pi Lane on Thursday afternoon.

It's not thought anyone was injured in the fire, also this is still to be confirmed.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire Service said they were called to reports of a "large vehicle fire" shortly before 1pm.

Crews from Leeds, Moortown and Hunslet attended and were dampening down within 20 minutes.

Highways officers were also called to attend to damage caused to the carriageway.

The bus has since been recovered.