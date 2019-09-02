Body discovered in abandoned car in Yorkshire street is 'unexplained death' say police after arrests

Police have issued an appeal after a man's body was found inside an abandoned car in a street in West Yorkshire.

Two men, aged 18 and 35, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are treating the man's death as unexplained after the body was found inside a car in New Hey Road, Huddersfield, close to a hotel, on Saturday morning.

A PCSO found the man’s body shortly before 11.10am on the 31 August after reports of a grey coloured Fiat Punto having been abandoned in the area. The body was inside the vehicle and parked near the old Nont Sarah’s Hotel.

From initial enquiries it is thought the vehicle had been parked at the location for several days.

A post mortem revealed that the man – thought to be from the Manchester area - died from neck injuries.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs from the Protective Services (Crime) team, said: “We are treating this man’s death as unexplained and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police.

"We want to find out what happened to this man and why, and I would particularly like to hear from any motorists who may have driven the route past the layby the car was left in and / or may have dashcam footage – even if it appears insignificant it could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could aid the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact-usquoting log 438 of 30/08.

Two men aged 35 and 18 from the Manchester area have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody