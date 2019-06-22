Beetlejuice cocktail van confirmed for Leeds Food and Drink Festival

Have your say

A cocktail bar in a vintage VW van has joined the line-up of stalls at Leeds Food and Drink Festival.

The Beetlejuice van will sell classic cocktails, as well as a selection of beers and ciders at the free event.

The festival is a joint initiative from Leeds City Council and the Yorkshire Evening Post, and will take place on Millenium Square from June 28 to 30.

Daniel Gore has worked in the drinks industry for 20 years before taking over the North’s Beetlejuice van.

He said: “We’re a quirky business and you have to see it to believe it really.

“I’m looking forward to the festival, it’s always great visibility for us.

“We’ll be making freshly made cocktails using premium spirits, with the background of funky music.”

