Mad Greek bringing famous Greek gyros wraps to Leeds Food and Drink Festival

A popular Greek restaurant in Hyde Park and Chapel Allerton are bringing their Greek street food to Leeds Food and Drink Festival.

The free event, run in partnership with Leeds City Council and the Yorkshire Evening Post, will be held on Millennium Square on June 28 to June 30.

Kostas Tsiknakis opened the first Mad Greek restaurant in Hyde Park over ten years ago.

He will be cooking up his famous gyros wraps for the food festival which include a secret ingredient - chips.

Kostas said: “No one else is doing wraps the way I do. I use the best, fresh ingredients and bring my bread from Greece.

“The gyros wraps are our most popular. We cut spit roast chicken or pork and put it on a pitta with tzatziki, then add tomato, lettuce and add a few chips inside.”

Kostas is opening a new Mad Greek mezze bar on Roseville Road, Harehills, in around two months, where there will be live music every Saturday.