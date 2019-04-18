Top takeaways.

The 10 most popular takeaway orders in Leeds according to Just Eat

Love a takeaway? You are not on your own in Leeds.

Latest research has revealed the takeaway foods that the city have fallen in love with. These are the top takeaway dishes people of Leeds order on Just Eat. Is your favourite on this list? READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about

These account for one out of every five orders.

1. Kebab

These account for one out of every five orders.
JustEat
other
Buy a Photo
Looks gorgeous eh? No wonder it came in at number 2.

2. Cheeseburger

Looks gorgeous eh? No wonder it came in at number 2.
JustEat
other
Buy a Photo
In at number three. A surprise? Sometimes simple is better.

3. Margherita Pizza

In at number three. A surprise? Sometimes simple is better.
JustEat
other
Buy a Photo
The most popular Chinese dish on the list.

4. Sweet and Sour Chicken

The most popular Chinese dish on the list.
JustEat
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3