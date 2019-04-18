The 10 most popular takeaway orders in Leeds according to Just Eat

Love a takeaway? You are not on your own in Leeds.

Latest research has revealed the takeaway foods that the city have fallen in love with. These are the top takeaway dishes people of Leeds order on Just Eat. Is your favourite on this list? READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about

1. Kebab These account for one out of every five orders. JustEat other Buy a Photo

2. Cheeseburger Looks gorgeous eh? No wonder it came in at number 2. JustEat other Buy a Photo

3. Margherita Pizza In at number three. A surprise? Sometimes simple is better. JustEat other Buy a Photo

4. Sweet and Sour Chicken The most popular Chinese dish on the list. JustEat other Buy a Photo

View more