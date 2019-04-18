The 10 most popular takeaway orders in Leeds according to Just Eat
Love a takeaway? You are not on your own in Leeds.
Latest research has revealed the takeaway foods that the city have fallen in love with. These are the top takeaway dishes people of Leeds order on Just Eat. Is your favourite on this list? READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about
1. Kebab
These account for one out of every five orders.
JustEat
other
2. Cheeseburger
Looks gorgeous eh? No wonder it came in at number 2.
JustEat
other
3. Margherita Pizza
In at number three. A surprise? Sometimes simple is better.
JustEat
other
4. Sweet and Sour Chicken
The most popular Chinese dish on the list.
JustEat
other
