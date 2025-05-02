Lanshaw Crescent Belle Isle: Fire erupts on Leeds street - two casualties treated at scene

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 14:09 BST
A blaze has erupted on a street in Leeds, leaving two people needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

The fire, at a property on Lanshaw Crescent in Belle Isle, saw three crews rush to the scene.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Lanshaw Crescent, Belle Isle, on May 2.Fire crews were called to the blaze on Lanshaw Crescent, Belle Isle, on May 2.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Lanshaw Crescent, Belle Isle, on May 2. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze has been extinguished, but crews were still damping down as of midday.

They added: “Two people have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“At the moment this fire is being treated as accidental.”

Related topics:Leeds

