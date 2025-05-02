Lanshaw Crescent Belle Isle: Fire erupts on Leeds street - two casualties treated at scene
A blaze has erupted on a street in Leeds, leaving two people needing treatment for smoke inhalation.
The fire, at a property on Lanshaw Crescent in Belle Isle, saw three crews rush to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze has been extinguished, but crews were still damping down as of midday.
They added: “Two people have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
“At the moment this fire is being treated as accidental.”
