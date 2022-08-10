Car flipped onto its side in two car crash in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crash in Bramley this morning ended with a car being flipped onto its side.

Just before 11am this morning two cars crashed into one another on Ashlea Gate, with one turning onto its side upon impact.

Injuries to those involved are said to be minor.

