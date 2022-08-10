Car flipped onto its side in two car crash in Leeds

A car crash this morning closed a road in Bramley.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 2:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:07 pm

A crash in Bramley this morning ended with a car being flipped onto its side.

Just before 11am this morning two cars crashed into one another on Ashlea Gate, with one turning onto its side upon impact.

Injuries to those involved are said to be minor.

Police are on the scene and closed Ashlea Gate temporarily this morning.

LeedsPolice