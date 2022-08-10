Car flipped onto its side in two car crash in Leeds

A crash in Bramley this morning ended with a car being flipped onto its side.
Just before 11am this morning two cars crashed into one another on Ashlea Gate, with one turning onto its side upon impact.
Injuries to those involved are said to be minor.
Police are on the scene and closed Ashlea Gate temporarily this morning.