It happened in Kippax High Street shortly after 9pm yesterday (Friday).

An Audi A1 crashed with a Surron electric bike, which had a rider and a passenger.

The man who was riding the electric bike suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened in Kippax High Street, Leeds (Photo: Google)

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the crash in Kippax High Street.

The Roads Policing Unit is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact the police.