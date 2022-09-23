The incident, which took place on York Road, near the junction with Inglewood Drive, led to the 17-year-old boy taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.33pm last night, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a car in York Road, Leeds, near to the junction with Inglewood Drive.

“The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

“The car involved left the scene. The motorcycle was identified as being stolen.

“A road closure was put in place but was reopened shortly after 9pm.”