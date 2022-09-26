Kippax High Street crash: Electric bike passenger fighting for his life after being hit by an Audi in Leeds
A passenger on an electric bike is fighting for his life after being hit by an Audi in Leeds.
It happened in Kippax High Street shortly after 9pm yesterday (Friday).
An Audi A1 crashed with a Surron electric bike, which had a rider and a passenger.
The passenger suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the crash in Kippax High Street.
The Roads Policing Unit is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact the police.
Call 101, or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting reference 1723 of September 23.
NOTE: West Yorkshire Police had previously said the rider of the e-bike had suffered serious injuries, but issued a correction on Monday September 26 to confirm it was the passenger.