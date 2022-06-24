Kimberley Road incident: Police issue update after woman's body found in bushes near Harehills Asda

Police have issued an update on an investigation into a woman's death in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 24th June 2022, 2:11 pm

Officers were called to Kimberley Road, Harehills, shortly before 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday).

A woman's body had been found in bushes next to the boundary wall of the Asda store.

Today, police have confirmed they are treating the woman's death as "unexplained".

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Kimberley Road, Harehills, where a woman's body was discovered on Thursday (Photo: Google)

Read More

Read More
Fairford Avenue incident: Two arrested for murder of Leeds man after body found ...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220340197 or online via the Live Chat."

LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceASDA