Officers were called to Kimberley Road, Harehills, shortly before 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday).
Today, police have confirmed they are treating the woman's death as "unexplained".
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220340197 or online via the Live Chat."