Dozens of flowers have been laid in Kimberley Road, Harehills, where Theresa Jordan was found dead on Thursday June 23.

The family of Theresa, known as Terri, have paid tribute to their "beloved daughter, mother and sister" in a moving statement.

Here is everything we know about the investigation:

Floral tributes have been laid on Kimberley Road where Terri Jordan, inset, was found dead last week

What happened?

Police were called to Kimberley Road shortly before 3.20pm on Thursday June 23.

They had received a report of a body being found on land just off the street, near the boundary wall with the Asda Harehills supermarket.

Officers arrived and confirmed that a woman's body had been found in bushes.

Police have released a CCTV image of Terri, left, taken on June 11 - the last confirmed sighting of her until her death (Photos: WYP)

They closed off the street as investigations took place.

Who is Terri Jordan?

The woman's body has now been identified as Theresa Jordan, known as Terri, who had been missing since June 11.

She was a mum and lived in Harehills.

In a statement, her family said: "Beloved daughter, mother and sister who will be sadly missed.

"Gone but not forgotten. We will see you again, this is not where it ends. We will carry you with us until we see you again. Rest in peace.”

What was the cause of her death?

Police are investigating the circumstances around Terri's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

They have released a CCTV image of Terri taken on June 11.

That was the last confirmed sighting of her until her death.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team, said: “The last confirmed sighting of Terri was on June 11 and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her after [that date], or has any information in respect of what she was doing after this time.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has been in the Kimberley Road area and witnessed anything suspicious or has information which may help with our investigation.”

How can I contact the police?

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry team by calling 101, or using the live chat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.