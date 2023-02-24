A member of the public reported the body on Wednesday (February 22) and a regional police underwater search unit recovered the body from the River Aire at Kellingley. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after the body of a man recovered from the River Aire at Kellingley in the Selby District. It was reported by a member of the public at 1.24pm on Wednesday (22 February 2023).

"The fire service assisted at the scene and the body was recovered by the regional police underwater search unit. The scene was stood down at 4.35pm. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. This includes carrying out checks with other police forces. Further updates will be issued when more in known.

“In the meantime, anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by call 101, option 1. Please quote reference number 122300033218 when providing details.”