Act of kindness towards police in Yorkshire goes viral on social media

On Saturday, North Yorkshire Police shared a picture of a huge array of baked goods.

The selection had been left on a police van in Craven on Friday, police said.

The van had been parked in a supermarket car park while officers had been carrying out enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police posted a social media message to thank the kind-hearted member of the public.

The message read: "Good morning to all of you - and especially to the kind-hearted member of the public who left a bunch of baked goodies on one of our police vans yesterday.

"(It was parked at a supermarket in Craven while officers were inside carrying out enquiries).