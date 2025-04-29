Did Just Stop Oil succeed? Public weighs in as controversial protest group ends action

By Jessica Martin
Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as the UK public discusses the effectiveness of Just Stop Oil, with many feeling the group’s actions were a good way of getting their message across, while others thought there were better ways to achieve their goal.

At the weekend, protest group Just Stop Oil held its last action, after announcing last month that they would be “hanging up the hi vis”.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Just Stop Oil’s initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history. We know that resistance works and it’s needed now more than ever, so we’re just getting started.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ve asked people across the UK whether they think Just Stop Oil’s protests have been successful.

Were Just Stop Oil successful?

In Leeds, one woman said: “In terms of the protests themselves, I think the message they needed to convey and wanted to convey was very clear and it's memorable, people know who they are and I think it was very effective in that respect.

“In terms of preventing traffic for example in some cases due to protests is not ideal for the majority public, however their protests were effective in that case.

“I think that what they are protesting for is important because it is important to understand the ethical side and unethical side of these big oil companies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another woman said: “I think protesting for things that you think it's wrong is absolutely the way to go forward and it's wrong that laws against protesting have been put in place.”

In London, one woman said: “With art, maybe this is a way to attract people and to show the problem.

“To resolve the problem there should be more like on permanent basis steps, maybe some round tables with government where NGOs will collaborate with government closely, with scientists, with local business to find the best solution how to resolve this problem. But I don't think that to spread some things on art will help to resolve in general this problem.”

Another member of the public said: “I think that's a good way to show them what's happening because I guess obviously people do peaceful protests and it doesn't seem like it's moving as far as it should. So more could be done in regards to protests.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Manchester, one man said: “They're just a bit of a nuisance. Like, for example, you're sitting on the road, I'm sure there's people that have urgent business to attend to. I understand that they are very passionate about what it is that they're fighting for. But there's a way in which you go about that.”

Another member of the public said: “I don't think that any normal person's going to be particularly inconvenienced by powder being thrown on Stonehenge. I think stuff like that is, in that it's harmless and also makes a statement, is a good form of protest.”

In Birmingham, one member of the public said: “I didn't understand why they were attacking random paintings, I guess. I didn't follow them much, to be honest. I got what they were trying to fight for, but some of the bits didn't make sense.”

Another local said: “They went too far in certain ways, and I think instead of certain actions that they did, I think there needs to be more communication involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third said: “I kind of find it quite funny, some of the ways that they protested. I don't know if I necessarily agree. I think there are better ways to get their point across, but I'm glad to see that they're sort of hanging up their hi vis. But I sort of am for what they support.”

Related topics:Just Stop OilGovernmentLeedsLondonManchesterBirminghamVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice