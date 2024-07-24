Heathrow: Video shows arrest of Just Stop Oil protesters at airport during 'international uprising'
Seven eco demonstrators were apprehended by Met Police officers at around 9am on Wednesday morning (July 24) on perimeter roads around Heathrow Airport. A further two arrests were made at around 10.50am.
Just Stop Oil said that the action came amid an “international uprising”. This included German protesters blocking air traffic at Cologne Bonn Airport, as well as other disruption at airports in Oslo, Helsinki, Barcelona, Zurich and Geneva.
The Met Police confirmed that the protesters were intercepted before any disruption to Heathrow Airport. A spokesperson said: “These arrests have prevented significant disruption to the airport and the travelling public.”
A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends. This is not only irresponsible, it is an act of war against low lying island states and countries in the global south, who are already suffering devastating consequences as a result of our addiction to fossil fuels.
“Our political leaders must take action to protect our communities by working with other nations to establish a legally binding treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”
