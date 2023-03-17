Jump Inc Leeds: Teenage boy went into cardiac arrest while at trampoline park sparking its closure
A trampoline park in Leeds has confirmed a teenage boy went into cardiac arrest at the site, sparking its closure.
Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to close on Thursday after emergency services were called to help a teenage boy on the premises. Paramedics arrived at around 11am and gave him urgent medical attention, before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Jump Inc has now released a statement on its social media platforms, confirming that the customer suffered a cardiac arrest while at the park.
A spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing speculation, Jump Inc have decided to release a further statement in relation to the incident at our park today.
“A customer suffered a cardiac arrest whilst attending Jump Inc Leeds and we would very much appreciate if respect is given to the family at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the customer and family.”