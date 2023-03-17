Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to close on Thursday after emergency services were called to help a teenage boy on the premises. Paramedics arrived at around 11am and gave him urgent medical attention, before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Jump Inc has now released a statement on its social media platforms, confirming that the customer suffered a cardiac arrest while at the park.

A spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing speculation, Jump Inc have decided to release a further statement in relation to the incident at our park today.

Jump Inc was forced to close after a teenage boy went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Google)