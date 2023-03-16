News you can trust since 1890
Jump Inc Leeds incident: Holbeck trampoline park closed after teenage boy in need of urgent medical help

A trampoline park in Leeds has been closed after a teenage boy needed urgent medical attention.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:25 GMT- 1 min read

Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way has been closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.56am today (Thursday 16 march), police received a report of a teenage boy in need of medical attention at Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way, Leeds. The boy has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Enquiries are continuing at the scene and the centre remains closed at this time.”

Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way has been closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy
