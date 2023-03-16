Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy on the premises. Here is everything we know so far about the incident in Holbeck.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teen boy suffered a cardiac arrest whilst attending Jump Inc in Leeds. A statement posted on the Jump Inc Facebook page read: “We would very much appreciate if respect is given to the family at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the customer and family.”

Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy on the premises

What have the police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.56am today (Thursday 16 march), police received a report of a teenage boy in need of medical attention at Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way, Leeds. The boy has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Enquiries are continuing at the scene and the centre remains closed at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When with Jump Inc reopen?

Jump Inc, which is located in Benyon Park Way in Holbeck, told the YEP they will remain closed for the rest of the day, but suspect they will reopen tomorrow (17 March).

What did businesses nearby say?