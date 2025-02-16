Jubilee Way Pontefract: Person trapped in car after crash rushed to hospital following late-night collision

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST

A person was rushed to hospital after they became trapped in a car following a crash in Pontefract.

The collision, on Jubilee Way, was reported shortly after 10.30pm last night (February 15).

Police, the ambulance service and two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) attended the incident.

A spokesperson for WYFRS confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash.

They said that one casualty had to be “extricated by fire service crews on scene and taken to hospital by ambulance”.

