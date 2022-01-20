Those looking to start a career in the healthcare sector, or within facilities management, can now apply for the opportunities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The Trust manages the city's biggest hospitals, Leeds General Infirmary and St James's, and is looking for Apprentice Facilities Technicians to join its team.

The full-time role involves giving direct support to patients and the clinical team, as well as attending timetabled study sessions.

Successful applicants will earn between £18,546 and £19,918 pro rata, working a combination of shifts for 30 hours a week.

The Trust will continue to support learning with an opportunity for career progression.

The application process will involve an assessment in literacy and numeracy on February 7, followed by an Apprentice Facilities Technician assessment centre on February 16.

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age on the assessment day.

Advertising the role on Facebook, the Trust said: "We have an opportunity to join the LTHT family through an entry level apprenticeship, ideal for anyone looking to start their career in facilities management or healthcare.

"Apprentices will study towards a level two qualification and gain valuable on the job experience and,on successful completion, can progress to a permanent band two Facilities Technician position."

You can view the full job advert and submit your application here.