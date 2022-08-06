'His family are extremely worried': Police searching for missing Leeds brewery founder

Jesus Moreno was reportedly last seen on Monday, August 1, near Leeds Bus Station.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Jesus was reported missing on Tuesday, 2 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall.

“There are concerns for his welfare as he has not been seen for a number of days.”

A social media post by Jesus’s employer Piglove Brewing Co stated he was last seen on CCTV on Monday, August 1 at 5.17am.

It added: “He was in good spirits all weekend and up early, and ready for work on Monday. He was last seen getting the bus from Leeds bus station to Harrogate from Leeds at 6.17am on Monday morning.

Jesus Moreno has been missing since Monday. (Pic: Piglove Brewing Co)

“Nobody knows why Jesus chose to travel to Harrogate. His daughter and all his family are extremely worried for his well-being.

“No one has seen or heard from Jesus since.”