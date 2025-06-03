Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will perform a concert at Sutton Upon Derwent village hall.

Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer, a saxophone and piano duo from Scotland, will perform a concert at Sutton Upon Derwent village hall later this month.

The duo will be at the venue on Friday, June 27 from 8pm (tickets priced £12, accompanied under 16s free).

They are unique in the UK Jazz community, taking their blend of melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities all over the UK.

The pairing use programmable lighting and table lights to create a wonderful intimate atmosphere for the music.

They tell stories of their travels in their Tour Bus – an old converted Yorkshire Ambulance, in an entertaining evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy.

Mr Millar said: “We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues with many sell out concerts and record sales in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Mr Spencer added: “We are now also making many return visits to venues up and down the country. Throughout lockdown we called ourselves the Socially Distanced Duo, now we’re getting out and meeting our audience again!”

Call 01904 608524 to buy tickets.

Go to www.millarandspencer.co.uk to find out more about the duo.