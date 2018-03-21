ITV's The Chase is looking for Leeds families for new series

If you think your sister is smarter than the Sinnerman, your brother has the beating of the Beast or your granny can take on the Governess, then this is your lucky day.

Popular ITV daytime game show The Chase is looking for Leeds families to compete for cash prizes on the second series of The Family Chase.

Auditions are due to take place around the country in May and June and producers are looking for families from all walks of life to have a go at staying one step ahead of the chaser.

Applicants must be over 18 years of age, with team members over 16-years-old.

Popular host Bradley Walsh also fronts The Family Chase, a Saturday tea-time version of the international hit game show, which is now made in more than 10 countries.

Teams of four have to answer a series of general knowledge questions as they attempt to get their tactics right and make it into the final chase, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with the cash prize.

Chasers Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be doing their best to ensure they leave with nothing.

The application process closes on the July 6.

Click this link to head over to the application page: http://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/thefamilychase