Days Out: Easter activities 2018

Looking for some egg-celent entertainment this Easter? You won’t be short of ideas in Yorkshire as there’s a huge array of events going on across the county in the next few weeks.

BY REBECCA PENSTON

English Heritage is calling all valiant adventurers to take part in a hunt for legendary dragon eggs at Scarborough Castle, Whitby Abbey and Brodsworth Hall and Gardens between Friday March 30 and Monday April 2. Set off with a Roman centurion who’ll help you to crack the clues and hunt the dragon’s eggs – and once you discover his lair you’ll claim a chocolate reward.

Also over Easter weekend, the fantastic Rievaulx Abbey is hosting medieval falconry displays.

In Leeds, the Tropical Butterfly House will be showing off their amazing Madagascan species including ring-tailed and red ruffed lemurs at its ‘Mad About Madagascar’ event from March 24-April 15 – and an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday/Monday.

The Royal Armouries’ arena will resound to the clash of a live-action tournament, as internationally renowned knights from England, France, Poland and Australia battle for our prestigious trophies.

York’s Chocolate Story will be hosting its popular Easter: A Cracking Chocolate Adventure event from March 30-April 7. It promises to be an unforgettable experience with unique characters bringing to life an amazing story.

Up at Newby Hall over Easter weekend, a whole cast of characters will take visitors on a magical Easter Egg trail through the Woodland Walk. While you’re there, take the opportunity to explore the Adventure Playground, Miniature Train, Teddy Bear Exhibition and Dollshouse Exhibition – as well as 25 acres of award winning gardens.

The Deep in Hull will be shedding light on life under the sea and looking at the different eggs laid by some of the centre’s most popular residents, including sharks, turtles and penguins.

And if you fancy getting creative, Amelia’s Chocolate in Scarborough offers the chance to make your own Easter Egg – it’s up to you whether you scoff it yourself or give it as a gift.