It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The child was taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed today that the injured child is a seven-year-old boy.

The injured boy remains in hospital (Photo: Google)

He was seriously injured and continues to receive treatment in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Raynel Drive was closed on Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.