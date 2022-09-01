News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ireland Wood crash: Police release update after child hit by a car in Leeds street

Police have released an update after a child was hit by a car in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:15 pm

It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The child was taken to hospital.

Police have confirmed today that the injured child is a seven-year-old boy.

The injured boy remains in hospital (Photo: Google)

Most Popular

He was seriously injured and continues to receive treatment in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Raynel Drive was closed on Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.

It has now reopened.

LeedsPolice