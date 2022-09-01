Ireland Wood crash: Police release update after child hit by a car in Leeds street
Police have released an update after a child was hit by a car in Leeds.
It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).
The child was taken to hospital.
Police have confirmed today that the injured child is a seven-year-old boy.
He was seriously injured and continues to receive treatment in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Raynel Drive was closed on Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.
It has now reopened.