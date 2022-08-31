Ireland Wood Leeds police incident: Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Raynel Drive
A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds.
It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm today (Wednesday).
The child, a pedestrian, had been hit by a car.
They were taken to hospital but police say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Raynel Drive is closed while police investigate the crash.
First Bus service 19 is unable to serve the Ireland Wood terminus and is starting and terminating at Otley Old Road.