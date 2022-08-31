News you can trust since 1890
Ireland Wood Leeds police incident: Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Raynel Drive

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:43 pm

It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm today (Wednesday).

The child, a pedestrian, had been hit by a car.

They were taken to hospital but police say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Raynel Drive is closed while police investigate the crash.

First Bus service 19 is unable to serve the Ireland Wood terminus and is starting and terminating at Otley Old Road.

