It happened in Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, at about 4.40pm today (Wednesday).

The child, a pedestrian, had been hit by a car.

They were taken to hospital but police say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Raynel Drive is closed while police investigate the crash.