"I won't lie I screamed" - Ed Sheeran fans react to news of two live Leeds shows

News broke this morning that pop superstar Ed Sheeran will play two shows in Roundhay Park in Leeds next summer.

The 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect' singer has announced two dates in Roundhay Park on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

Ed Sheeran has announced two shows at Roundhay Park in Leeds

At the time of writing, our breaking post on Facebook has well over 1,000 comments from excited fans and has been shared almost as many times.

Here's how the people of Leeds responded online:

Lauren Dorothy Mongan seemed very enthused on our Facebook page, writing: "WE HAVE TO GO!!!!!!"

Siobhan Rossiter said on Twitter "I won't lie.. I screamed. I last seen him in 2014 at the first direct arena and i still talk about it now!!"

Sojo added: "yep, I have to admit I screamed when I saw he was coming to my hometown. I was not expecting that at all."

Loz VM said: "I've seen him once already hes amazing live, I was so excited I was singing so loud to every song I bet everyone hated me!! But I didn't care I loved it xxx"

Kirsty Wright-Green was concerned about the price of tickets, saying: "£82 a ticket apparently.... That's extortionate " while Kerry Heraty used it to look back to a time when anothe rbig star visited Roundhay, saying: "Would b like Robbie (Williams) all over again haha "

Tickets were also the talking point for Catherine Conboy, who said: "How many parents will have to give there kids there bank cards to get access to the park at least it will stop all the touts "

Not everyone was over the moon with the announcement though...

Karl Parker commented on Twitter: "Don't care, boring to me..." and Mark Zoltan Williams added on Facebook: "That is great. I live in Leeds but far enough away not to be able to hear it."