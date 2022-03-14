Hunslet armed police incident: Emergency services descend on Arthington Place
Armed police and other emergency services have descended on a street in Hunslet as they respond to an ongoing incident.
A significant amount of police activity is visible at Arthington Place, where the road is closed to traffic and pedestrians. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Armed police on residential street in Leeds
Last updated: Monday, 14 March, 2022, 13:51
Police now leaving the scene
It appears the incident is now over as police and paramedics are starting to leave the scene. Our reporter says the police tape used to cordon off the street is now being taken down.
West Yorkshire Police is yet to issue any statement confirming the nature of the incident, but we’ll share further details as they emerge.
Live report from the scene
‘Police told me to move back'
One man, who lives nearby, said: “I was walking my dogs in the park about an hour ago and the police told me to move back, to keep over to the other side of the park.
“I went somewhere else and came back and he said it’s fine to be here now. I counted 22 police vehicles and ambulances an hour ago, that’s not including the CID.”
Armed police on the scene
Our reporter has seen armed police officers at the scene.
Arthington Place closed off by police
Arthington Place is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians. Our reporter says part of the neighbouring park, Hunslet Lake Park, is cordoned off too.
There are at least seven police cars and two ambulances, with a third having just arrived. An incident reponse unit is also present.
Four paramedics are waiting on standby at the end of Arthington Place.
Armed police descend on residential street
Armed police have descended on a residential street in Hunslet today. A significant amount of police activity has been reported at Arthington Place. Our reporter is heading to the scene and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.