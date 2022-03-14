Five arrested following armed police raid on address at Arthington Place in Hunslet
Five people have been arrested following an incident involving armed police at an address on Arthington Place in Hunslet overnight.
At 2.30am today, armed officers attended the address to carry out arrest enquiries.
This was part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Bradford where a firearm was discharged.
Three men and a woman were initially arrested, and an armed containment was placed on the address to search the property for other suspects.
At about 12.20pm a further male was detained within the premises and arrested.
It is believed that as many as 22 emergency service vehicles, including police and ambulance crews were present at the scene.
Officers have also searched an address in Whitfield Square, Hunslet, as part of the operation.
Those in custody have all been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team.
This resulted from a disturbance at a farm in Low Lane, Clayton, on Monday, February 21, where a firearm was discharged.
