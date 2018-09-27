Hundreds of bikers turn out at funeral of Leeds United fan Darren Butterworth

Have your say

Hundreds of bikers have turned out to honour the memory of a father who died in a motorcycle crash.

The funeral of devoted Leeds United fan Darren Butterworth, 42, took place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium today.

Darren Butterworth's inquest: Off-duty paramedic tried to treat biker at scene of crash

The bikers drove through Beeston, where Darren lived with his family, to attend the service.

His family planned to drape the bus driver's coffin with Leeds United defender Luke Ayling's shirt from the recent match against Millwall, which the player signed and donated.

Darren died when he collided with a car while riding his motorbike through Wortley on September 11.

Floral tributes, including a motorcycle-shaped sign, have been left at the accident scene and on his regular seat at Elland Road.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Darren's daughter Hannah said:

"We all want to say a massive thank you to Luke Ayling. Your shirt means so much to us you don’t even understand! Giving my dad the best send-off in the world today Love you always Dad. Look out for his biker brothers and sisters today."