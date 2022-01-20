Northern Powergrid is reporting an outage in LS8 and LS9 areas of Leeds.

At least 160 homes have lost power at lunchtime on Thursday.

A statement on the live map states: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.

Huge power cut affecting homes in Harehills with more than 150 houses affected

"We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Power is due to be restored at around 12pm.

However, the outage was first reported at 12.37am on Thursday morning so homes affected have been without power all morning.

Many residents took to social media to complain about the long outage.

One said: "This keeps happening!"