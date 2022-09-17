Eighty firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out at Adventure Service Repair on Elmfield Road on the evening of June 10.

It took around 16 hours to extinguish the flames, which caused smoke to billow out across Morley and forced residents to keep their windows closed.

The incident is one of the biggest the West Yorkshire Fire Service have tackled this year, though there were no reports of any injuries.

Elmfield Road in Morley, Leeds.

Now in a report going before the region’s Fire Authority next Friday, the service has said that the cause of the blaze “was thought to be a spark from welding equipment.”

It added: “The time of call to this incident was 6.11pm with the stop being sent at 11.43am (the next day).”