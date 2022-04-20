Huge fire at derelict West Yorkshire school as emergency services on scene

Emergency services are currently dealing with a huge fire on the site of a derelict school in West Yorkshire.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:42 pm

Read More

Read More
'Every life lost to suicide is one too many': Leeds firm urges businesses to put...

Fire crews are in attendance at a fire at a derelict school on Waterton Road in Wakefield.

The fire is approximately 50 X 50 metres, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fire crews are in attendance at a fire at a derelict school on Waterton Road in Wakefield.

Advice to local residents is to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews from Ossett Fire Station, Wakefield Fire Station, Dewsbury Fire Station and Normanton Fire Station are all in attendance alongside two specialist units.

More to follow.

West YorkshireWakefield