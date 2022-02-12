Huge emergency response in Garforth area as two people trapped in car after crash
There was a huge emergency response in Garforth earlier on Saturday following a crash.
The crash on Long Lane, Barwick in Elmet, involved one car, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said.
Two people were left trapped after the collision.
They were released by fire service personnel at around 1pm on Saturday.
Both were transported to hospital by ambulance.
Crews from Garforth Fire Station and Killingbeck Fire Station attended.
