The crash on Long Lane, Barwick in Elmet, involved one car, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said.

Two people were left trapped after the collision.

The scene of the crash

They were released by fire service personnel at around 1pm on Saturday.

Both were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Garforth Fire Station and Killingbeck Fire Station attended.