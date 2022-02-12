Huge emergency response in Garforth area as two people trapped in car after crash

There was a huge emergency response in Garforth earlier on Saturday following a crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:02 pm

Read More

Read More
Mum of viral Leeds boy "blown away" by reaction to restaurant post after kind ge...

The crash on Long Lane, Barwick in Elmet, involved one car, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said.

Two people were left trapped after the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene of the crash

They were released by fire service personnel at around 1pm on Saturday.

Both were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Garforth Fire Station and Killingbeck Fire Station attended.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

GarforthLeeds United