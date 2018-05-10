Why fighter jets and military aircraft will be tearing through Leeds' skies for a week

If you look up to the skies over the next week, you might be surprised to see - and hear - military jets screaming overheard.

Don't be alarmed, there's no reason to suggest Leeds is set for a military coup.

From May 11 until May 18, a week-long military training event will be held at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "From 11-18th May, LBA will be hosting a Military training week with aircraft from the UK and overseas operating at the airport. Look to the skies for some unusual visitors."

What the RAF does and what its training involves

According to the RAF, the RAF's remit is:

*To respond to threats

*To prevent conflict

*Watching the skies

*Delivering aid

*Combating cyber threats

*Working in partnership with other bodies

QRA Typhoon aircraft and their pilots provide a UK air defence capability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

They are supported by personnel from across the RAF from Airspace Battle Managers and Air Traffic Controllers to the Squadron Engineers who, like the Pilots, take shifts to ensure QRA aircraft are permanently ready to fly.

While on duty, QRA pilots are prepared in their flying suits to take to the skies at a moment’s notice with their aircraft armed and ready. Where there are indications that an aviation security incident might develop, pilots will standby in the cockpit, ensuring aircraft can take off even more swiftly.

This allows the RAF to respond across the country and over the seas around the UK, to defend against potential threats.