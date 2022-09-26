Our solar system’s largest planet is going to reach opposition tonight, which means that the gas giant will be directly opposite the sun from the Earth‘s point of view, making it visible in our sky.

But how can you see the gigantic planet in the night sky in Leeds tonight?

The Yorkshire Evening Post has listed all you need to know about Jupiter in opposition.

The gas giant Jupiter is estimated to be 69,911 kilometres in radius while planet Earth is 6,371 kilometres.

How close will Jupiter be to earth and what does opposition mean?

Jupiter in opposition is actually not a rare event and happens roughly every 13 months.

However, just because the planet is in exact opposition from the sun does not mean it;s the closest to earth. Today, however, the planet is the closest to us that it’s been in 59 years, since 1963.

This means that Jupiter will appear in a clear night sky tonight.

When can I see Jupiter from Leeds tonight?

Jupiter in opposition means that it is directly opposite the sun from Earth.

This means that when the sun sets in the west tonight (Monday, 26 September), Jupiter will rise in the east.

Even though today is the day of total opposition, Jupiter will be visible on surrounding days as well.

If you bear in mind that Jupiter is in complete opposition to the sun, finding the correct location should be fairly straightforward.

How can I see Jupiter in the night sky from Leeds tonight?

According to experts at NASA, the preferred spot for anyone in Leeds who wants to see Jupiter in the sky tonight is somewhere high, dark and dry.

Therefore, Leeds city centre might not be the ideal place for seeing the biggest planet in our solar system.

You should keep your eyes on the low horizon to the east at sundown, and if you look in the correct spot, the planet will be visible with the naked eye.

The Met Office forecast predicts a rather cloudy sky but with sunny spells, so the chances of seeing the planet tonight are still there.

If you bear in mind that Jupiter is in complete opposition to the sun, finding the correct location should be fairly straightforward.