Hough Lane Bramley: Police issue update after man found dead in Leeds park

Police have released new information after a man was found dead in a park in Leeds on Tuesday morning.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:47 BST
Emergency crews were called to a park off Hough Lane in Bramley just before 7am today (April 23) where the body of a man had been found.

A scene was put in place while officers worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which has since been removed.

A man has been found in a park in Bramley just off Hough Lane.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.46am this morning, police were called to a park off Hough Lane, Bramley, where a man had been found dead. 

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed. Work is still ongoing to establish the man’s identity.”

