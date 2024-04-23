Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency crews were called to a park off Hough Lane in Bramley just before 7am today (April 23) where the body of a man had been found.

A scene was put in place while officers worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which has since been removed.

A man has been found in a park in Bramley just off Hough Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.46am this morning, police were called to a park off Hough Lane, Bramley, where a man had been found dead.