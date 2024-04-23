Bramley death: Police, ambulance and fire crews called to park in Leeds after man found dead
A scene is in place at a park in Leeds after a man was found dead.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency crews have been at the scene by Hough Lane in Bramley this morning (Tuesday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.46am this morning, police were called to a park off Hough Lane, Bramley, where a man had been found dead.
“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.