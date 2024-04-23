Bramley death: Police, ambulance and fire crews called to park in Leeds after man found dead

A scene is in place at a park in Leeds after a man was found dead.
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:56 BST
Emergency crews have been at the scene by Hough Lane in Bramley this morning (Tuesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.46am this morning, police were called to a park off Hough Lane, Bramley, where a man had been found dead. 

“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

