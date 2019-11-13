Homes in South Leeds left with no water due to urgent Yorkshire Water repairs

Residents in South Leeds have complained of no water or low pressure tonight as Yorkshire Water makes urgent repairs.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:05 pm

Yorkshire Water says the issue may affect residents across LS10, which covers Hunslet, Middleton and Belle Isle.

An alert was issued to residents of LS10 at 6.06pm.

Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.

Residents in LS10 may have low pressure or no water as Yorkshire Water makes urgent repairs (Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Yorkshire Water is currently on site and dealing with the problem, but has not yet said how long homes may be affected.

-> First Bus delays in Leeds after vehicle breaks down on A64 during rush hour