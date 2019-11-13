Homes in South Leeds left with no water due to urgent Yorkshire Water repairs
Residents in South Leeds have complained of no water or low pressure tonight as Yorkshire Water makes urgent repairs.
Yorkshire Water says the issue may affect residents across LS10, which covers Hunslet, Middleton and Belle Isle.
An alert was issued to residents of LS10 at 6.06pm.
Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.
"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.
"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."
Yorkshire Water is currently on site and dealing with the problem, but has not yet said how long homes may be affected.