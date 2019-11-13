Homes in South Leeds left with no water due to urgent Yorkshire Water repairs

Yorkshire Water says the issue may affect residents across LS10, which covers Hunslet, Middleton and Belle Isle.

An alert was issued to residents of LS10 at 6.06pm.

Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.

Residents in LS10 may have low pressure or no water as Yorkshire Water makes urgent repairs (Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."