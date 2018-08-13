Popular Leeds city centre bar goes into administration

A Leeds wine, beer and charcuterie bar has gone into administration.

The notice regarding Friends of Ham, which has branches at New Station Street near Leeds train station and also Ilkley, was posted on The Gazette official public record this morning (Monday).

It states that Huddersfield administrators, Charles Michael Brook and Michelle Louise Chatterton both of Poppleton & Appleby had been appointed on August 7.

The latest development comes after off-shoot venture Ham and Friends which was a deli in the Grand Arcade closed in March.

At the time the business said it had made the decision to close it after less than a year "with a heavy heart" and that they had given it the best shot.

Friends of Ham opened on New Station Street in July 2012 and the Ilkley bar followed in August 2015 opening in the former Ilkley Gazette offices on Wells Road.