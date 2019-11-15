Hen party website ranks two Leeds cocktail bars as best in UK

GoHen.com ranked its top 40 cocktail bars in the country and Bibis Italianissimo and Brooklyn bar both featured on the list.

The bars were praised as the best places in the city to 'get glammed up' and hit the town, offering the most delicious cocktails in Leeds.

Bibis Italianissimo, Soverign Street

Bibis Italianissimo in Leeds was voted one of the best cocktail bars in the UK

The website says: "It feels as if they’ve plucked this fabulous ristorante from the centre of a suave Italian city and dropped in down in the middle of Leeds.

"It oozes style and sophistication, and their award-winning cocktail bar is a wonderful place to pull up a stool, grab a drink and relax and unwind.

"You can even go off-menu and get the highly skilled bartenders to whip you up any drink you desire."

Brooklyn, Call Lane

"If there’s one thing our Transatlantic cousins can really boast about, it’s their fantastic cocktail bars.

"From the speakeasy era to modern elegant venues, they have a varied, eclectic mix to suit all tastes.