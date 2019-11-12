Leeds DJ Danny T gets Christmas party started with headline show at First Direct Arena in Leeds

DJ Danny T has gone from getting sacked at Yates' to a headline act at the Leeds First Direct arena.

The Danny T show comes to the city’s first direct arena next month in what will be the venue’s first headline set from a DJ.

Danny Taylor, who grew up around Cookridge, started out playing to students in Yates bar in Leeds four years ago and on December 14 he will play to 6,000 people at the arena in association with the world-famous entertainment brand, Ministry of Sound.

He said: “The first direct was the only real next option. It was always a dream of mine to do a show there and we had an opening that allowed us to make it happen.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the show, I don’t actually get nervous for these things like a lot of acts. This is the reason I started in the first place, to be on big stages. So to be able to make it happen myself in my home town is absolutely mind blowing.”

